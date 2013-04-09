LONDON, April 9 (IFR) - Ukraine, rated B3/B/B, has launched a USD1.25bn 10-year bond at a final yield of 7.5%, according to market sources.

The sovereign had released initial price guidance of 7.5%-7.625% for the issue, which will be allocated and priced shortly.

Citigroup, JP Morgan, Sberbank CIB and VTB Capital are bookrunners on the 144A/Reg S transaction. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Anil Mayre)