HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 8 at 11:55 A.M. EST/1655 GMT
March 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
KIEV Dec 19 The Ukrainian government said on Thursday it was issuing a $3 billion eurobond over two years at an interest rate of 5 per cent, in what appeared to be the start of a promised Russian aid package worth $15 billion.
The issue, announced in a government order, did not specifically mention any deal with Russia.
But it was almost certainly the first tranche of a $15 billion aid package of credits and cheaper gas - extending up to the end of next year - which Russia has agreed with the former Soviet republic to help it out of an acute economic crisis.
The deal with Russia, Ukraine's Soviet-era overlord, was put together in Moscow on Tuesday by Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich and Russia's Vladimir Putin, weeks after Kiev spurned a trade pact with the EU, touching off anti-government protests.
Kiev needs cash to cover an external funding gap of $17 billion in 2014 - almost the level of the central bank's currency reserves, depleted by efforts to support the hryvnia and repay foreign debt - and has won some breathing space with the Moscow bailout.
March 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
MANAMA, March 8 U.S. oilfield services and equipment provider McDermott International said on Wednesday it would build a fabrication yard at a shipbuilding complex planned by national oil giant Saudi Aramco on the kingdom's east coast.
March 8 U.S. crude oil inventories surged last week to another record high, while gasoline stocks went the other direction, posting their largest one-week drop in nearly six years, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.