LONDON, Sept 23 Holders of Ukraine default insurance have moved closer to collecting millions of dollars in payouts after ISDA, the body administering the CDS process, said on Wednesday a potential moratorium event had occurred on the country's debt.

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association said in a statement posted on its website its 'determinations committee' had...resolved that a Potential Repudiation/Moratorium had occurred with respect to the Republic of Ukraine."

ISDA said the date of occurrence had been September 19.

The ISDA decision is especially relevant for holders of a significant chunk of credit default swaps (CDS) that expired on Sept 20. Had ISDA ruled that a moratorium event had not occurred, those contracts would simply have expired.

Now CDS holders have to wait to see if Ukraine will pay out on its debt.

As Kiev has said it will not pay a $500 million bond maturing Sept 23, ISDA is likely to rule after the expiry of the 10-day grace period that a so-called credit event has occurred, which in turn would trigger the payout of CDS.

Data from the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) show there are 2,502 CDS contracts, worth over $15 billion. But on a net basis - buyers of CDS can also be sellers - payments would total $396.38 million.

Ukraine has suspended payments on sovereign and sovereign-guaranteed debt as part of the official restructuring process. The deal, reached on August 27, will provide bondholders with new instruments and is expected to conclude on December 1.

Ukraine's five-year CDS are trading at around 1000 basis points, according to data provider Markit, having halved from levels seen before the restructuring was announced.

That means it costs just over $1,000 a year to insure exposure to $10 million worth of Ukrainian debt for a year. Russian 5-year CDS in contrast trade around 375 bps, indicating investors consider its debt far less risky than that of Ukraine.

The determinations committees consist of 10 sell-side and five buy-side voting firms, alongside three consultative firms and central counterparty observer members, ISDA said.

The funds on the Ukraine committee are AllianceBernstein, Eaton Vance, Citadel, PIMCO and Elliott Management.