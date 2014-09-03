LONDON, Sept 3 (IFR) - Ukraine has made tentative plans to return to the international bond markets, according to sources, though a transaction is not imminent.

The sovereign is in the early stages of planning and has mandated banks, though sources said no deal will be possible until the conflict with Russia de-escalates.

On Tuesday, the IMF suggested the Ukraine government plans to a cover a USD1.1bn shortfall with a sovereign debt issue later this year.

Tim Ash, head of EM research, ex-Africa, at Standard Bank, however poured scorn on those plans. "The IMF is living in cloud cuckoo land, talking about market access for Ukraine this year," he said. "The main question being asked by investors is when, not if, Ukraine will be forced to restructure/re-profile its debt ratios."

All of Ukraine's outstanding US dollar bonds are trading at above 10%, with its bonds due September 2015 quoted at a yield of 14.39%, according to Tradeweb.

Ukraine was last in the bond market in May, when it raised USD1bn through a five-year deal that was backed by the US government. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Philip Wright)