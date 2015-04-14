* Meeting adjourned on three-month extension plea
* No cross default risk on sovereign debt
* "Zero probability" of Ukraine hitting restructuring
deadline
By Michael Turner
LONDON, April 14 (IFR) - The State Export-Import Bank of
Ukraine has failed to reach a three month maturity extension
agreement with noteholders on a bond due later this month,
highlighting the difficulties of Ukraine's broader restructuring
plans.
The financial institution has a USD750m 8.375% issue due on
April 27, the same date it has set as a deadline for a new
meeting, when the firm hopes to achieve quorum to extend the
repayment date to July 27.
On Monday, a meeting was adjourned after Ukrexim failed to
get sufficient support, which required two-thirds of holders of
principal to attend and then three-quarters of those had to vote
in favour.
Ukrexim's maturity extension proposal is part of a wider
renegotiation of Ukrainian state-linked debt. The government is
seeking to make US$15.3bn of savings by restructuring publicly
held foreign debt, according to the terms of the International
Monetary Fund's bailout programme.
However, Ukraine's ministry of finance has said that given
the importance of Ukreximbank and another state-owned lender
involved in the process, Oschadbank, to the country's economic
recovery, their debt will only be subject to the IMF's programme
target of easing liquidity strains, implying that neither banks'
debt will be haircut.
Market observers are not surprised that bondholders have
pushed discussions with Ukrexim to the brink, especially given
the lack of any incentive fee.
"I can only assume that were hoping for some
amazing outpouring of goodwill towards them in their time of
strife. But unfortunately in the harsh world of financial
markets they have discovered that when offered no cash
incentive, people usually don't do very much," said a trader.
The bond was trading at a cash price of 62.55 on late
Tuesday morning, according to Thomson Reuters, up about one
point in the trading session.
NO CROSS-DEFAULT
If Ukrexim fails to meet its obligations, it will not cause
a cross-default on the sovereign's debt as the note is not
state-guaranteed, according to David Spegel, global head of
emerging markets sovereign and credit strategy research at BNP
Paribas.
"The next principal payment Ukraine must make is on a
republic bond... I'm not including this month's Ukrexim maturity
as it is not federally guaranteed and so no cross-default," he
said. The sovereign bond payment comes due on September 23,
Spegel added.
Some analysts have suggested that the US$15.3bn figure put
forward by the IMF might not be enough to have any lasting
impact on the country's debt burden. However, this view is not
held by all.
"We completed our analysis of the situation earlier in the
year and the figure the Fund has estimated is plausible," said
Robert Burgess, Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa chief
economist at Deutsche Bank. "It's hard to be very definitive,
especially in a situation as complex as this one."
Ukraine has an end-of-May deadline to finalize negotiations
with creditors to restructure its publicly held debt, the
country's ministry of finance said in a statement on April 4.
This process appears to be moving forwards, with Reuters
reporting last week that five leading holders of Ukrainian
sovereign and quasi-sovereign bonds have formed a creditors'
committee to discuss the country's debt.
However, there are large doubts that the May deadline will
be met.
"I give the chance of Jaresko's [Ukraine's
minister of finance] end of May deadline a zero probability of
success," Spegel at BNP Paribas told IFR. "A restructuring in
less than three months is unheard of."
(Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy and Helene
Durand)