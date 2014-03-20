LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - Ukraine sovereign bonds are rallying, with both the short and the long end of the curve up by over 1pt amid speculation that an agreement with the International Monetary Fund might be announced soon, say analysts.

The sovereign's 2023 bonds are up 1.3pts to a bid price of 84.9, their highest level in two weeks, while the 2022s have gained 1.5pts on the day to trade at 85.375, according to Tradeweb.

At the shorter end of the curve, the sovereign's 2014s have jumped more than 1pt to 94.95 and the September 2014 issued by state-owned gas company Naftogaz are up 1pt to a cash price of 90.0.

" expectation (is) that the IMF will come with a pile of cash," said Tim Ash, head of emerging markets research ex-Africa at Standard Bank.

"There is plenty of good will on all sides and it is likely that there will be an agreement in principle that will be taken up by senior management and the Executive Board within the next two to three weeks, or at the latest mid-April," said Richard Segal, fixed-income analyst at Jefferies.

He added that while speculation about the exact size of a potential IMF programme is premature, "we wouldn't at first glance dispute figures in the ballpark of USD15bn, front loaded and phased over three years."

Ash said he expects the IMF to complete its mission in Ukraine and issue a statement on Friday.

European Commission Vice President Olli Rehn said earlier this week that the first tranche of existing and new financial assistance for Ukraine will be ready as soon an agreement with the IMF is signed.

(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)