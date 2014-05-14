BRIEF-Corem issues bond loan of SEK 500 million
* Issues bond loan of 500 million Swedish crowns ($56.78 million)
LONDON, May 14 (IFR) - Ukraine has launched a US$1bn five-year US-government backed bond at 28bp over US Treasuries, according to market sources.
Earlier, the sovereign set initial price thoughts at 35bp over Treasuries.
Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan are the lead managers on the deal, which is expected to price later today. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Issues bond loan of 500 million Swedish crowns ($56.78 million)
TORONTO, March 17 Canada's main stock index turned negative in midmorning trading on Friday as losses among financial and consumer shares outweighed gains for some gold miners and other natural resource companies from an uptick in commodity prices.
LONDON, March 17 Barclays Bank is sharply downgrading its membership on the London Metal Exchange, the LME said on Friday, after the bank cut back its commodity business.