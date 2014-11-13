LONDON, Nov 13 (IFR) - The cracks in Ukraine's debt burden
are in danger of becoming full blown chasms after another of the
country's firms this week headed into debt renegotiations,
prompting warnings that more restructurings are on the way that
could even include the sovereign.
"The country is economically bankrupt," Oleksander
Cherniavskiy, chief financial officer of Mriya Agro, told IFR.
First Ukrainian International Bank (FUIB) on Monday became
the most recent Ukrainian company to request a restructuring of
its debt, joining compatriots Mriya Agro and Metinvest in
looking to negotiate its way out of repayment difficulties.
"It is easy to expect restructuring will be substantially
expanded in companies alongside us as a result of the
aggregation of the sovereign's circumstances," Cherniavskiy
said.
Ukrainian borrowers are due to redeem US$10.74bn of
international bonds by the end of 2016, according to Thomson
Reuters data. More than half of this debt is from the Ukrainian
sovereign, which will need to repay US$6.5bn. That's roughly
half of Ukraine's US$12.587bn foreign currency reserves, as of
last week.
The sovereign's bonds have tumbled 10-15 points to new lows
for the year over the last couple of weeks as fears grow about
further Russian military intervention.
To make matters worse, Ukraine still has US$1.6bn in gas
debts to Gazprom to pay before 2015, and this winter is forecast
to be the coldest since 1981, bumping up Ukraine's gas needs.
Unless the US Congress continues to pass legislation
allowing the sovereign to issue bonds backed the USAid agency -
as it did this year - many see the IMF as Ukraine's only hope to
avoid a debt restructuring.
The IMF is expected to review Ukraine's case in the coming
months to finalise the release of the next tranche of its
US$17bn bailout programme.
"There's hardly any substantial financial resources in the
country except the IMF lifeline," said Cherniavskiy.
The IMF review cannot come quickly enough, according to
analysts. "The problem now is that the next review and sign off
of IMF funds looks a very, very long way away," said Tim Ash,
head of emerging market research ex-Africa at Standard Bank.
"Talk of fund disbursement very late in December or early
January."
Regardless of when the IMF returns to Ukraine, the sovereign
may have passed the point of no return, bankers reckon. "There
is no doubt that a restructuring will have to happen," said one
debt official, echoing the sentiment of his peers at another
bank. "There is a really desperate need for cash. I don't see
this ending up well."
CONSENT SOLICITATION
For other Ukrainian issuers, any potential IMF support is
irrelevant to their prospects. FUIB has requested permissions to
make changes - called a consent solicitation - in the terms to
its US$252.488m 11% due in December, which were issued by
Standard Bank to fund a loan to FUIB. The notes do not come with
recourse to the South African bank.
These changes include a request to extend the repayment date
to December 2018, as well as new payment provisions added to the
loan portion of the debt. The bank has also asked for its
minimum capital adequacy ratio to be lowered to the 10%
stipulated in the original loan agreement, down from 15% now.
FUIB is far from alone in asking investors for new terms on
its debt. Metinvest is offering investors an exchange from their
US$500m 10.25% 2015s into a new 2017 note with a coupon of
10.50%. The firm, which is seeking a participation rate of about
90%, has had to sweeten terms for a deal which Moody's said it
would consider most likely as a default.
Mriya Agro is also attempting to extend the maturity of its
debt, but has been served with a notice of acceleration on its
US$400m 9.45% 2018s for immediate repayment plus interest by
trustee BNY Mellon.
The US bank says that "events of default have occurred and
are continuing by virtue of the failure of the issuer to repay
debt owing by it. "BNY Mellon adds that it is acting at the
direction of holders of more than 20% in principal amount of the
2018s.
"It does not help very much," said Cherniavskiy about the
notice. "But the majority of lenders and bondholders are getting
to the conclusion that the enforcement of legal claims would
lead to bankruptcy. This is not economically the best solution."
