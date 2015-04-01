LONDON, April 1 Ukraine has yet to send restructuring proposals to bondholders though it had planned to start talks this week as part of a fast-track debt swap aimed at saving the country $15.3 billion, creditors said on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko had told investors last week that Kiev expected to start discussions by Monday or Tuesday, as soon as an ad hoc creditor committee had been formed.

Kiev wants a deal in place by end-May, before the International Monetary Fund carries out its June review as part of a $40 billion bailout approved last month. The IMF has told Kiev private creditors must contribute $15.3 billion.

Franklin Templeton, which holds over a third of Ukraine's sovereign bonds, has put together an informal group of bondholders to negotiate with Ukraine, a source said. It had started the process two weeks ago.

The source declined to disclose who else was on the committee but said the members had not received any proposals so far.

"It's premature to say they can get a deal done by (end)-May. They went out right from the beginning with a very aggressive strategy," the person added referring to Ukraine's warning that bondholders would face a cut in the bonds' face value, lower coupons and longer bond maturities.

Two other bondholders who have not joined the Franklin Templeton committee also had not heard from Ukraine.

Asked when restructuring terms would be communicated, a finance ministry spokeswoman in Kiev declined comment.

Typically a debt restructuring beginning this week would not be concluded by end-May. Uruguay's 2003 workout was probably the fastest at around three months, said David Spegel, head of emerging debt at BNP Paribas.

But he said that process had been fast because, with a recovery rate of over 80 cents per dollar for creditors, the swap had been very investor-friendly.

Another fund manager said that if a $3 billion bond held by Russia is excluded from the process, it could mean an additional $2.4 billion burden for other bondholders. Russia says it is a bilateral, official creditor and should not be lumped with private creditors. [ID:nL6N0WR4J6}

"The way it is looking now, Russia will be treated separately from everyone else, so when you recalculate what the IMF is demanding Ukraine get from bondholders ... you are probably looking at bond prices well into the 20s (cents per dollar)," the bondholder said, adding that would make it difficult to push through the restructuring in 60 days. (Reporting by Sujata Rao in London,; Daniel Bases in New York and; Natalia Zinets in Kiev; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)