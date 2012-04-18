KIEV, April 18 Ukraine's major air hub, the Boryspil airport in the capital Kiev, has mandated Morgan Stanley to arrange a five-year $300 million Eurobond issue, Boryspil said on Wednesday.

"The money will be used to finance the completion of a new terminal complex and the construction of a parking facility," a spokeswoman for the state-owned Boryspil said.

She did not provide any other details of the planned borrowing.

Ukraine together with Poland will host the European football championship in June, and Boryspil, which is set to handle most of the related air traffic, wants to launch the new facilities by that time. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov)