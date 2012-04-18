UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
KIEV, April 18 Ukraine's major air hub, the Boryspil airport in the capital Kiev, has mandated Morgan Stanley to arrange a five-year $300 million Eurobond issue, Boryspil said on Wednesday.
"The money will be used to finance the completion of a new terminal complex and the construction of a parking facility," a spokeswoman for the state-owned Boryspil said.
She did not provide any other details of the planned borrowing.
Ukraine together with Poland will host the European football championship in June, and Boryspil, which is set to handle most of the related air traffic, wants to launch the new facilities by that time. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov)
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
TORONTO, Feb 3 The U.S. Department of Justice will not be filing an emergency stay on Friday night to overturn a Seattle's judge ruling that blocked a U.S. executive order temporarily barring refugees and nationals from seven countries from entering the United States, a spokesman said.
Feb 3 U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) has informed U.S. airlines that they can once again board travelers who had been barred by an executive order last week, after it was blocked nationwide on Friday by a federal judge in Seattle, an airline official told Reuters.