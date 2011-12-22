KIEV Dec 22 Ukraine's parliament on Thursday approved the 2012 budget based on a relatively high price of imported Russian gas after the government failed to secure a discount from Moscow that would have improved state finances.

Ukraine depends heavily on Russian gas supplies and the 2012 budget is based on the average gas price of $416 per thousand cubic metres.

The price is currently around $400 per thousand cubic metres. Ukraine had been hoping to negotiate a price of $250 with Russia. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Anna Willard)