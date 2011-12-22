* Govt had held up budget hoping for gas price discount
* Ukraine subsidises gas price for households
* Hopes to refinance all debt due in 2012
* Moody's has changed Ukraine outlook to negative
KIEV, Dec 22 Ukraine's parliament on
Thursday approved the 2012 budget based on a relatively high
price of imported Russian gas after the government failed to
secure a discount from Moscow that would have improved state
finances.
The government had delayed the submission of budget to the
legislature hoping to strike a new deal with Russian gas giant
Gazprom but Moscow has said none would be made this
year.
Ukraine depends heavily on Russian gas supplies and the 2012
budget is based on the average gas price of $416 per thousand
cubic metres (tcm).
The price is currently around $400 per thousand cubic
metres. Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich said this week he
considered $250 per tcm the highest acceptable price.
The government subsidises gas supplies for households and
heating companies and high gas prices increase budget deficit.
Gas price is also a significant cost factor for Ukrainian
manufacturers.
However, the former Soviet republic aims to cut overall
fiscal deficit to 2.5 percent of gross domestic product in 2012
from 3.5 percent forecast for this year by increasing revenues
ahead of spending.
The budget assumes 3.9 percent GDP growth next year, down
from 4.7 percent seen this year.
Government borrowing is set to increase to 98.5 billion
hryvnias ($12 billion) from 88.1 billion hryvnias this year, and
will be at roughly the same level as scheduled debt repayments.
Rating agency Moody's cut its outlook on Ukraine to negative
from stable this month, citing increased fiscal, liquidity and
political risks.
(Reporting by Natalya Zinets and Olzhas Auyezov)