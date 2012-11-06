BRIEF-Rubicon Project undertakes management restructuring
* Co is undertaking management restructuring in which 7 senior leaders will be leaving co following transition of their duties
KIEV Nov 6 Ukraine's parliament voted on Tuesday to give the central bank legal powers to force exporters to convert at least part of their foreign currency earnings into hryvnias.
Such measures have been used by other emerging market central banks to defend their currencies in crisis situations since 2005.
The central bank has used market interventions to keep the hryvnia trading at around 8 per dollar.
* Co is undertaking management restructuring in which 7 senior leaders will be leaving co following transition of their duties
* Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reports solid results for 2016, announces share repurchase program and the acquisition of the Don Cesar
* Freeport may take Indonesia to arbitration on Grasberg (Recasts, adds comment, changes dateline from Sydney)