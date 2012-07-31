KIEV, July 31 Ukraine's central bank offered on Tuesday to buy dollars at 7.9930 hryvnias per dollar, the same rate as in its last intervention on July 18, the bank said on its Reuters page.

The move surprised some dealers as the central bank's buy rate was lower than the current inter-market level of 8.0970-8.1005 hryvnias per dollar.

"It is surprising that the national bank wants to buy dollars which on the market are selling at a higher price," said one dealer.

But another dealer said the explanation could be that the move was intended to meet the needs of some banks which were acutely short of hryvnias at the end of the operating month. (Reporting by Natalya Zinets; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Catherine Evans)