KIEV, Sept 1 Ukraine's central bank offered on Thursday to sell dollars at 7.991 hryvnias per dollar, the same rate as in its previous intervention on August 25, the bank said on its Reuters page .

The bank also offered to buy the U.S currency at the rate of 7.971 hryvnias per dollar. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)