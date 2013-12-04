LONDON Dec 4 Ukraine's debt insurance costs rose slightly on Wednesday but kept below recent near-four-year highs as Ukrainian ministers met for a cabinet meeting despite an attempted blockade by demonstrators.

A crisis over the Ukrainian government's rejection of closer ties with the European Union has added to investor concern about Ukraine's ability to repay its debts.

Ukraine's five-year credit default swaps rose 9 basis points from Tuesday's close to 1,097 bps, according to Markit. However, they stayed below near-four-year highs above 1,100 bps set in the previous session.

CDS prices of 1,000 bps and above indicate debt at distressed levels.