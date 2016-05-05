KIEV May 5 Ukraine's central bank softened its
foreign currency regulations on Thursday by removing a
requirement that three-quarters of all money coming into the
country as foreign investment be converted into the local
hryvnia currency.
The decision takes effect on May 11.
The "outlined steps of the liberalization of currency
regulation will help increase the inflow of foreign investment
in Ukraine," the bank said in a statement.
The central bank imposed several restrictions and
requirements on the domestic interbank foreign exchange market
two years ago to curb foreign currency outflows and support the
hryvnia that had lost about half its value against the dollar.
The regulator tightened the administrative screws imposing
limits on foreign currency purchases, withdrawals by individuals
and deposit-holders, and obliging banks to convert 75 percent of
foreign currency being deposited locally into hryvnia.
It also prohibited foreign investors from taking profits out
of the country, early repayment of loans to foreign lenders, and
lending in local currency to buy foreign currency.
The central bank has agreed a road map with the
International Monetary Fund to remove such restrictions
gradually following the hryvnia's stabilization and the
resumption of IMF aid to crisis-hit Ukraine, a top central bank
official told Reuters last year.
Foreign currency supply exceeded demand in April, helping
the hryvnia strengthen almost 4 percent to 25.1230 per $1 after
it had lost nine percent in the first quarter.
