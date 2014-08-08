KIEV Aug 8 Ukraine's central bank offered to sell dollars on Friday at a price of 12.6000 hryvnia, compared with 12.2600 hryvnia on Tuesday.

The hryvnia was quoted at 12.4950 to the dollar at around 0845 GMT, after closing at 12.45 hryvnia on Thursday. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Alison Williams)