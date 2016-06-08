(Adds detail on policy changes, quote)

KIEV, June 8 Ukraine's central bank eased a number of currency controls on Wednesday with the aim of improving the business climate, citing recent oversupply of foreign currency on the market and growing bank deposits.

The bank has agreed a roadmap with the International Monetary Fund to remove some restrictions on the foreign exchange market that it imposed two years ago to support the hryvnia that had lost about half its value against the dollar.

"The central bank plans to continue gradually liberalising currency regulation if the condition of the money and currency markets and the Ukrainian economy as a whole allow it," the bank said in a statement.

The bank lowered the level of mandatory sales of foreign income for companies to 65 percent from 75 percent, which will have a "positive impact on the activities of exporters," it said.

It also said it would allow foreign investors to gradually repatriate dividends for 2014 and 2015 and doubled the daily limit on currency withdrawals and purchases, among other changes.

The move follows other recent moves to soften policy.

The bank cut the main interest rate for two months in row in April and May, following no rate change since last September. In May, it also removed a requirement that 75 percent of all foreign investment in Ukraine be converted into hryvnias. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Tom Heneghan)