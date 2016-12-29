KIEV Dec 29 The Ukrainian hryvnia fell to 27.25 to the dollar on Thursday, its lowest since late February, central bank data showed, having shed 1.3 percent of its value since Wednesday.

The fall came despite the central bank selling a total of $144 million to protect the currency from what it said were seasonal fluctuations in the last two days.

The central bank said it was prepared to sell up to another $100 million on Thursday.

