KIEV Nov 3 Ukraine's central bank has spent $1.3 billion defending the hryvnia currency in the past month and a half and has managed to "stabilise" the situation, bank head Valeriia Gontareva said at a briefing on Monday.

Gontareva said the bank would hold daily dollar auctions from Wednesday, rather than weekly or biweekly, to support the hryvnia which has lost 40 per cent against the dollar since the beginning of the year.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Andrew Heavens)