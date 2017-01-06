BRIEF-Walter Investment Management announces changes to its board of directors
* Announces changes to its board of directors and record date and meeting date for 2017 annual meeting of stockholders
KIEV Jan 6 The Ukrainian central bank is prepared to sell up to $70 million on Friday, it said on its website, without giving further details.
The central bank has made a series of interventions in recent days to protect the hryvnia currency from what it said were seasonal fluctuations. It bought $91.6 million in the last two days but sold the dollar over several days last week, as the hryvnia fell to its lowest level since February. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; editing by Matthias Williams and Gareth Jones)
Jan 24 Private equity firm Court Square Capital Partners is nearing a deal to buy U.S. business marketing firm Infogroup Inc for roughly $600 million, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
Jan 24 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's former president and chief operating officer Gary Cohn received $20 million in total compensation for 2016, down 5 percent from 2015, according to a regulatory filing.