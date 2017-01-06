KIEV Jan 6 The Ukrainian central bank is prepared to sell up to $70 million on Friday, it said on its website, without giving further details.

The central bank has made a series of interventions in recent days to protect the hryvnia currency from what it said were seasonal fluctuations. It bought $91.6 million in the last two days but sold the dollar over several days last week, as the hryvnia fell to its lowest level since February. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; editing by Matthias Williams and Gareth Jones)