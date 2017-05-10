UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
KIEV May 10 Ukraine's Central Bank Governor Valeria Gontareva said she was going on a leave of absence and her first deputy will take charge temporarily, in an interview with Interfax published on Wednesday.
Gontareva tendered her resignation a month ago with a view to leaving on Wednesday. But the president has not yet accepted her resignation or nominated a candidate to replace her.
A central bank spokeswoman said the bank would release a statement about Gontareva's future shortly.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts