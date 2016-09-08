KIEV, Sept 8 Ukraine's central bank said on Thursday that a new aid tranche from the International Monetary Fund would reduce volatility in the currency market and underpin reforms that are key to putting Ukraine on a path of sustainable economic growth.

The IMF announced on Wednesday that it would discuss disbursing a new loan on Sept 14, part of a $17.5 billion bailout for Ukraine's war-battered economy.

"...a positive decision of the Fund will eliminate the psychological pressure on the foreign exchange market and support the trend towards a decrease in the hryvnia exchange rate volatility, the first signs of which were observed in the last few days," the bank said on its website. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Toby Chopra)