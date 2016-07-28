KIEV, July 28 The Ukrainian central bank said on Thursday it would lower its main interest rate to 15.5 percent from 16.5 percent, the fourth consecutive cut, as inflation risks decline and the hryvnia, Ukraine's currency strengthens.

The decision will take effect on Friday, July 29.

The central bank kept its inflation forecast for 2016 at 12 percent and its GDP forecast for the year at 1.1 percent growth, and stressed the resumption of an International Monetary Fund aid programme was key to keeping Ukrainian inflation in check.

The bank, in a prepared statement, also promised to continue softening monetary policy if inflation risks continued to ease.

