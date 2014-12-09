Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
LONDON Dec 9 Ukraine's central bank aims to bring inflation down in the coming months, the acting deputy governor said on Tuesday.
"The key aim of monetary policy is to prevent inflation from getting out of control", said Vladyslav Rashkovan, speaking at an Adam Smith conference on Ukrainian investment in London.
"For sure our aim is to put the trend down in the next months." (Reporting by Marc Jones and Sam Wilkin)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.