FOREX-Dollar bounces back from 7-month lows after strong Fed statement
* FOMC statement shows Fed looking to continue tightening policy
KIEV, April 10 Ukrainian Central Bank Governor Valeria Gontareva said on Monday resistance to reforms will increase after her resignation but the central bank should stay independent and out of politics.
She also said that continued cooperation with the International Monetary Fund would ensure Ukraine can continue to pay off its state debt for the next three years without affecting the currency market or financial stability.
Gontareva announced her resignation Monday. Her departure will deprive Ukraine of a tough reformer capable of taking on vested interests at a time when the country is recovering from a deep recession. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Louise Ireland)
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks fell in volatile trading while the dollar pared losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected interest rate hike and announced it would begin cutting its huge holdings of bonds this year.
DUBAI, June 14 Kuwait's central bank said on Wednesday it was keeping its discount rate at the current level of 2.75 percent, despite the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise rates by 25 basis points.