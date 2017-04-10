KIEV, April 10 Ukrainian Central Bank Governor Valeria Gontareva has resigned, an official at the central bank said on Monday.

Gontareva, who has been in her post since 2014 and oversaw tough anti-crisis measures, will give a news conference at 1100 (0800 GMT).

"Yes, it's true, she has submitted (her resignation)," the source said, confirming a report by Interfax.

