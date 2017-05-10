UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
KIEV May 10 Deputy Governor Yakiv Smoliy will take charge of Ukraine's central bank from Thursday until a new governor is found, and while current Governor Valeria Gontareva takes compulsory leave of absence, the central bank said in a statement.
Gontareva tendered her resignation a month ago with a view to leaving on Wednesday. But the president has not yet accepted her resignation or nominated a candidate to replace her.
"Valeria Gontareva is ceasing all official business at the Central Bank and going on compulsory leave until (parliament) ... approves her resignation," a central bank statement said.
"...Yakov Smoliy will act as Chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine until the appointment of a new chairman."
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by John Stonestreet)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts