WARSAW Dec 22 The Ukrainian central bank chief Valeriia Gontareva said on Tuesday that she expects foreign currency reserves to rise to $25 billion at the end of 2016 from $18 billion at the beginning of next year.

Gontareva also told a joint news briefing with her Polish counterpart Marek Belka, that she expects inflation at 12 percent in 2016. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)