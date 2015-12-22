BRIEF-Kiwi Property Group says portfolio value increases to NZ$3 bln
* Reported net increase of about $38 million in value of its portfolio of shopping centres and office buildings for year ended 31 MARCH 2017
WARSAW Dec 22 The Ukrainian central bank chief Valeriia Gontareva said on Tuesday that she expects foreign currency reserves to rise to $25 billion at the end of 2016 from $18 billion at the beginning of next year.
Gontareva also told a joint news briefing with her Polish counterpart Marek Belka, that she expects inflation at 12 percent in 2016. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)
* Reported net increase of about $38 million in value of its portfolio of shopping centres and office buildings for year ended 31 MARCH 2017
* Reached a conditional agreement with PFIM Limited (PFIM) to internalise management of PFI