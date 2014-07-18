July 18 Oilfield service provider Schlumberger
Ltd, which drills with Rosneft on the Russian
island of Sakhalin, said there was no "real impact" on its
business in Russia, days after the United States slapped
sanctions on Rosneft.
Washington imposed sanctions on Rosneft, Russia's largest
oil producer, and Novatek, the country's second-largest gas
producer, on Wednesday over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis.
"As of now, there is no impact from sanctions," Chief
Executive Paal Kibsgaard said on a post-earnings conference
call.
"It's business as usual for us. Whether there will be
impacts in the future is a bit difficult to comment on," he
said.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)