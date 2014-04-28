LONDON, April 28 The United States announced additional sanctions on Russian
individuals and businesses on Monday over the crisis in Ukraine, leading to growing fears in
commodity markets of possible supply disruptions.
While the sanctions from the United States - expected to be followed by additional sanctions
from the European Union this week - have not directly targeted Russia's commodity exports,
Washington on Monday added Igor Sechin, head of Russia state energy champion Rosneft
to the list.
Russia is the world's second-largest oil exporter and supplies 30 percent of Europe's
natural gas.
Below is a table of Russia and Ukraine's output and exports of major commodities, including
energy, grains and metals.
Oil Natural Gas Wheat Corn Aluminium
Markets:
Risks: barrels per % of BCM % of tonnes % of tonnes % of tonnes % of
day (bpd) world world mln world mln world world
Russia 10.4 mln 11% 500 15% 52.1 7.3% 10.7 1.1% 3.7 mln 7%
Production
Russia >7 mln (5 NA 219 NA 15.6 10.6% 3.0 2.7% 3.4 mln NA
Exports mln crude)
Approx NA
Russia 0.3 mln NA 55 NA NA NA NA NA 60,000
Exports crude
via
Ukraine
Russian 4 mln crude NA 162.7 NA NA NA NA NA 3.4 mln NA
exports to
Europe
Ukraine 0.08 mln 0.09% 18 0.5% 22.3 3.2% 30.9 3.2% 0 NA
Production
Ukraine 0 NA <5 NA 9.5 6.5% 18.3 16.6% 0 NA
Exports
Ukraine 0 NA <5 NA NA NA NA NA 0 NA
Exports to
Europe
