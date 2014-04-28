LONDON, April 28 The United States announced additional sanctions on Russian individuals and businesses on Monday over the crisis in Ukraine, leading to growing fears in commodity markets of possible supply disruptions. While the sanctions from the United States - expected to be followed by additional sanctions from the European Union this week - have not directly targeted Russia's commodity exports, Washington on Monday added Igor Sechin, head of Russia state energy champion Rosneft to the list. Russia is the world's second-largest oil exporter and supplies 30 percent of Europe's natural gas. Below is a table of Russia and Ukraine's output and exports of major commodities, including energy, grains and metals. Oil Natural Gas Wheat Corn Aluminium Markets: Risks: barrels per % of BCM % of tonnes % of tonnes % of tonnes % of day (bpd) world world mln world mln world world Russia 10.4 mln 11% 500 15% 52.1 7.3% 10.7 1.1% 3.7 mln 7% Production Russia >7 mln (5 NA 219 NA 15.6 10.6% 3.0 2.7% 3.4 mln NA Exports mln crude) Approx NA Russia 0.3 mln NA 55 NA NA NA NA NA 60,000 Exports crude via Ukraine Russian 4 mln crude NA 162.7 NA NA NA NA NA 3.4 mln NA exports to Europe Ukraine 0.08 mln 0.09% 18 0.5% 22.3 3.2% 30.9 3.2% 0 NA Production Ukraine 0 NA <5 NA 9.5 6.5% 18.3 16.6% 0 NA Exports Ukraine 0 NA <5 NA NA NA NA NA 0 NA Exports to Europe (Compiled by David Sheppard in London, additional reporting by Henning Gloystein, Harpreet Bhal and Nigel Hunt; editing by Jane Baird)