LONDON, March 13 Ukrainian state-run companies' dollar bond prices fell on Friday after the country's finance minister told investors that the debt of entities that were controlled or guaranteed by the government was also subject to restructuring.

Ukraine's upcoming debt restructuring will involve a mix of maturity extensions, coupon and principal reductions, Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said in a web conference, telling creditors that company debt would also be included.

"The interesting thing is they confirmed the state-owned companies (debt) will also be restructured," one investor said.

Ukraine's sovereign bonds are already trading in a 40-45 cents range as the country, in receipt of A $17.5 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, needs to restructure external debt to plug a $15 billion funding hole.

The 2018 bond of Oschadbank fell 1.6 cents to trade at 49 cents in the dollar while Fininpro bonds, issued by the state infrastructure agency lost 1 cent, Tradeweb data showed.

An Ukreximbank deal that matures in April 2015 lost 1.8 cent but is still trading at 65 cents in the dollar, well above the sovereign, Reuters data shows.

The companies will join a raft of Ukrainian private companies which have defaulted on debt or asked creditors to restructure

The biggest loser of the day was the privately owned Privatbank's September 2015 bond which lost more than 3 cents as investors' bet it would join its peers in seeking a restructuring. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Karin Strohecker)