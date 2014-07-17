US STOCKS-Wall St higher as oil recovers; Fed in focus
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
MOSCOW, July 17 A Malaysian passenger airliner with 295 people on board crashed in Ukraine near the Russian border, Interfax cited an aviation industry source as saying on Thursday.
It said the Boeing plane was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. Reuters could not immediately confirm the Interfax report.
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK, March 15 U.S. mortgage application activity reached a nearly four-month peak last week even as borrowing costs on 30-year home loans jumped to their highest almost three years, Mortgage Bankers Association data released on Wednesday showed.
NEW YORK, March 15 Wells Fargo & Co, Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc and Deutsche Bank AG have reached a $165 million class-action settlement over their underwriting for the now-bankrupt subprime lender NovaStar Mortgage Inc.