UPDATE 6-Oil climbs off lows, IEA sees H1 deficit after OPEC cuts
* Crude price rally has stumbled on rising stockpiles (Updates prices, adds EIA data due at 1430 GMT)
GRABOVO, Ukraine, July 17 Dozens of bodies were scattered around the smouldering wreckage of a passenger jet that crashed in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, a Reuters reporter said.
An emergency services rescue worker said at least 100 bodies had so far been found at the scene, near the village of Grabovo, and that debris from the wreckage was scattered across an area up to about 15 km (nine miles) in diameter.
Broken pieces of the wings were marked with blue and red paint - the same colours as the emblem of the Malaysian airline which lost track of a flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur that was carrying almost 300 people. (Reporting by Anton Zverev; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
* Crude price rally has stumbled on rising stockpiles (Updates prices, adds EIA data due at 1430 GMT)
* Shares fall to bottom of German blue-chip index (Recasts, adds fresh CEO quotes, shares)
GENEVA, March 15 A U.N.-backed report on Yemen has found no full-blown famine in the country but said 60 percent of Yemenis, or 17 million people, are in "crisis" or "emergency" food situations, 20 percent more than in June.