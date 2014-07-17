MOSCOW, July 17 Russian airline Transaero said on Thursday it would avoid using Ukrainian airspace following the crash of a passenger airliner in eastern Ukraine.

"The airline Transaero decided to carry out all flights from this moment through third countries, avoiding the airspace of Ukraine," the company said in a statement, adding that flights had already been avoiding eastern Ukrainian territories. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, Writing by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage)