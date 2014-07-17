US STOCKS-Wall St higher as oil recovers; Fed in focus
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
MOSCOW, July 17 Separatist leader Aleksander Borodai blamed the downing of a Malaysian passenger airliner in eastern Ukraine on the country's government forces.
"Apparently, it's a passenger airliner indeed, truly shot down by the Ukrainian Air Force," Borodai told Russia's state-run Rossiya 24 TV broadcaster.
Kiev denied the involvement of Ukraine's armed forces. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Ludmila Danilova, editing by Thomas Grove)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
BOSTON, March 15 David Russekoff, who engineered some of hedge fund Perry Capital's most profitable trades, has launched his own firm and expects to take in outside money in the coming months, two people familiar with his plan said.
NEW YORK, March 15 U.S. mortgage application activity reached a nearly four-month peak last week even as borrowing costs on 30-year home loans jumped to their highest almost three years, Mortgage Bankers Association data released on Wednesday showed.