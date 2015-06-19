LONDON, June 19 Ukraine's biggest group of
creditors said it had received Kiev's latest debt restructuring
proposal and would respond in due course, according to a
statement issued on Friday.
Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said earlier Kiev would
offer its creditors an updated debt restructuring proposal,
warning Ukraine would halt debt payments if bondholders do not
agree to a "last chance" offer in upcoming talks.
In an emailed statement, Kiev's biggest group of creditors
reiterated they believed their own proposal would offer "the
best way forward for Ukraine".
"We remain willing to meet and discuss the issues once we
have received important outstanding information requests," the
statement continued.
Ukraine is negotiating with foreign bondholders to
restructure $23 billion worth of debt as part of a four-year
IMF-led $40 billion economic rescue package.
Talks have progressed slowly as both sides are at odds over
deal terms with the committee rejecting Kiev's insistence that
they take a haircut - a reduction in the bonds' face value.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Alexander Smith)