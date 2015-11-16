BRIEF-Leonardo to build new plant in Alabama
* U.S. unit plans to build new aircraft manufacturing facility in Tuskegee, Alabama
MOSCOW Nov 16 Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Monday the International Monetary Fund has until Dec. 8 to respond to a Russian proposal to restructure Ukraine's debt, Tass news agency reported. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* U.S. unit plans to build new aircraft manufacturing facility in Tuskegee, Alabama
* Treasury yield spike, technical trading prompt euro selloff (Recasts throughout; updates to afternoon U.S. trading)