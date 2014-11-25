KIEV Nov 25 Ukraine levelled fresh charges on
Tuesday that Russia was sending support to pro-Russian
separatists in the east, saying that five columns of heavy
equipment were seen crossing onto Ukrainian territory on Monday.
The latest accusations come amid a standstill in diplomatic
efforts to end the six-month conflict in the east in which the
United Nations says more than 4,300 people have been killed.
Separately, the Kiev military said one soldier was killed
and five others injured in the past 24 hours as a fragile
ceasefire declared on Sept. 5 continued to come under pressure.
"The Russian side is continuing to provide the terrorist
organisations of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics with
heavy armaments," said a foreign ministry spokesman.
Evhen Perebyinis told journalists that a total of 85
vehicles had been detected in the five columns that entered at
the Izvaryne border crossing point from Russia on Monday.
"Up to six of these were heavy armoured transporters. The
rest were vehicles and buses carrying fighters and ammunition,"
he said.
Despite what Kiev's pro-Western leaders and Western
government say is incontrovertible proof, Russia denies sending
in troops to support separatist rebels trying to hive off parts
of Ukraine's industrialised east and eventually join Russia.
Asked about reports of Russian humanitarian aid convoys
entering Ukraine without authorisation, he said: "A significant
amount of the goods which are being supplied ... is fuel,
ammunition and other military help."
Perebyinis repeated an earlier charge that on Nov. 20, for
the first time since a peace deal had been signed by Russia,
Ukraine and the separatists, Ukraine had been subjected to
artillery fire from the Russian Federation near the village of
Kamyshine near the rebel-controlled border town of Luhansk.
Describing the fire as "outright aggression" against
Ukraine's territorial integrity, he called on Russia to pull out
its troops and equipment from Ukrainian territory.
