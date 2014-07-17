MOSCOW, July 17 Russia's state-controlled Aeroflot will no longer fly over Ukraine, an official at the airline said, following the crash of a Malaysian passenger airliner in eastern Ukraine.

Itar-Tass news agency quoted Russia's Emergencies Ministry as saying there were no Russians on board the plane.

