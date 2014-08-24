BRIEF-American Midstream Partners announces upsizing of revolving credit facility
* American midstream partners announces upsizing of revolving credit facility to $900 million; over $275 million of available liquidity
MOSCOW Aug 24 State-controlled Russian airline Aeroflot will create a new low-cost subsidiary to replace sanctions-hit Dobrolyot, RIA news agency reported on Sunday, citing Aeroflot chief executive Vitaly Savelyev.
Aeroflot-run Dobrolyot suspended all flights in early August after its lease agreement for Boeing aircraft was cancelled under European Union sanctions because it flies to Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in March. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Christian Lowe)
BRUSSELS, March 20 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
NEW YORK, March 20 While Donald Trump's political fortunes were rising, his net worth was dropping to a mere $3.5 billion, or roughly a third of what he claimed during his successful campaign for the U.S. presidency, according to the latest Forbes list of the world's billionaires.