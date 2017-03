MOSCOW Aug 22 About twenty trucks from a Russian aid convoy have crossed the Russia-Ukraine border and are heading in the direction of the Ukrainian city of Luhansk, a Reuters witness said.

He added that the trucks were accompanied by a small number of pro-Russian rebels. The trucks were previously in the no-man's land between the Russian and Ukrainian border posts, but have now moved past the Ukrainian border post. (Writing by Katya Golubkova)