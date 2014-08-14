MOSCOW Aug 14 The foreign ministers of Russia
and Ukraine spoke on Thursday about a Russian humanitarian aid
convoy heading toward eastern Ukraine, the Russian Foreign
Ministry said.
It said the telephone conversation between Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Pavlo
Klimkin were part of "continuing intense contacts" involving
Russia, Ukraine and the International Committee of the Red
Cross.
"They discussed the practical aspects of the swift
realisation of an initiative to provide humanitarian assistance
to the population of southeast Ukraine," the ministry said.
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Christian Lowe)