China begins new work on disputed S.China Sea island
* Paracels Islands key to China's presence in South China Sea
KIEV, April 22 A Ukrainian military aircraft was hit by gunfire on Tuesday while on a reconnaissance flight over the eastern city of Slaviansk, which is in the hands of armed pro-Russian separatists, the Defence Ministry said.
Several bullets struck the Antonov An-30 turboprop spotter plane but it was able to land safely, the ministry said in a statement.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
* Paracels Islands key to China's presence in South China Sea
SAN DIEGO, March 14 A retired U.S. Navy admiral appeared in federal court in San Diego on Tuesday on charges that he took bribes, including expensive meals, hotel stays and prostitutes in exchange for sharing classified information and steering the Navy's 7th Fleet to a defense contractor in Asian Pacific ports.
SANTOS, March 14 A new terminal near completion in Latin America's largest port in Santos, Brazil, is expected to add an extra 20 percent to its grains and sugar capacity, boosting shipping services just as the country produces bumper crops.