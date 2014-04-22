KIEV, April 22 A Ukrainian military aircraft was hit by gunfire on Tuesday while on a reconnaissance flight over the eastern city of Slaviansk, which is in the hands of armed pro-Russian separatists, the Defence Ministry said.

Several bullets struck the Antonov An-30 turboprop spotter plane but it was able to land safely, the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Angus MacSwan)