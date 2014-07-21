AMSTERDAM, July 21 The bodies of about 200 people killed in the downing of a Malaysian airliner last week were on the way on Monday to Ukrainian-held territory, the Dutch prime minister said.

"The train is going to Donetsk, which is held by rebels, and the aim is that it will continue to the final destination Kharkhiv. This will take many hours," Mark Rutte said. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt, Editing by Angus MacSwan)