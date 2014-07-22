UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
AMSTERDAM, July 22 The bodies of some of the 298 people killed in the downing of a Malaysian airliner in eastern Ukraine last week are in a part of the country controlled by the Ukraine government, the Dutch prime minister said on Tuesday.
Mark Rutte said in a statement that the train with the bodies of the victims had left Donetsk at 0200 GMT and would arrive in a sealed-off area near Kharkhiv at around 1000 GMT. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, editing by John Stonestreet)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders