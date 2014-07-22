UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
AMSTERDAM, July 22 Attitudes towards Russia have changed "fundamentally" since last week's downing of a Malaysian airliner, and the European Union must put pressure on Moscow to do more to calm the unrest in eastern Ukraine, the Dutch Prime Minister said on Tuesday.
European officials have said that the Dutch, who lost 193 citizens in Thursday's crash, have the moral weight to demand tougher sanctions and other measures against Russia from their European partners.
"We want justice, a united European Union approach and pressure on Russia to do more," Mark Rutte said. "Our priorities are getting our people back, an independent investigation, and justice."
He said Ukraine had given the Netherlands the leading role in investigating the causes of the crash. The first bodies from the crash were expected to arrive in the Netherlands on Wednesday, he said. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders