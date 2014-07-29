UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
MONTREAL, July 29 The U.N.'s aviation body said on Tuesday it would convene a high-level meeting next February on airline safety in the wake of the shooting down of a Malaysian airliner over Ukraine.
The International Civil Aviation Organization also said it was setting up a task force with the airline industry and other aviation bodies to look at how safety information can be collected and distributed properly. (Reporting by Allison Martell and Allison Lampert; Writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Amran Abocar and James Dalgleish)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders