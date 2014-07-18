AMSTERDAM, July 18 Malaysia Airlines is trying to arrange safe access for relatives of victims to the site in eastern Ukraine where its Boeing 777 airliner crashed killing all 298 on board, a spokeswoman for Amsterdam airport said on Friday.

"The relatives, a few hundred of them, are currently being housed in a hotel at Schiphol," the spokeswoman said. On Thursday, the airline's European head said it was sending a Boeing 747 to Amsterdam to take relatives to the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

Ukrainian officials have complained that rebels around the crash site are hampering access. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Janet Lawrence)